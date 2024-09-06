Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Head-To-Head Survey

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Immix Biopharma has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immix Biopharma and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immix Biopharma N/A -87.09% -72.07% Altimmune -24,778.97% -53.09% -48.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immix Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altimmune 0 2 4 1 2.86

Immix Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Altimmune has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 194.21%. Given Immix Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immix Biopharma is more favorable than Altimmune.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immix Biopharma and Altimmune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immix Biopharma N/A N/A -$15.43 million ($0.93) -2.26 Altimmune $409,000.00 1,107.74 -$88.45 million ($1.59) -4.02

Immix Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altimmune. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immix Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immix Biopharma beats Altimmune on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease. It has a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene Ltd. for a combination Phase 1b clinical trial in solid tumors of IMX-110 and anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune, Inc. in September 2015. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

