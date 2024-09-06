Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AM opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

