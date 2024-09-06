Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CompoSecure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,859 shares of company stock worth $2,499,618. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $11.59 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $934.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

