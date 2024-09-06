Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,575,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

