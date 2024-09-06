Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases 3,985 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 99,625.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $130.48.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

