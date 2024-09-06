Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,875. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $47.55 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

