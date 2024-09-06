Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $165,164,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 680,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Best Buy by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 655,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.5 %

BBY stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

