IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 170,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 292,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$47.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

