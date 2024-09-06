Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $437.86 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,225,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 742,814 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $437,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $70.87. 131,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,376. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

