Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 124,329 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,329 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $324,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

