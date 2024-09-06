Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.79

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 33848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

