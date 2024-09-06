Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after buying an additional 1,031,371 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,484,000 after buying an additional 699,641 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after buying an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,248,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,338,000 after acquiring an additional 570,435 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

