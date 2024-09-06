Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,754 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.23% of Ingersoll Rand worth $85,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

