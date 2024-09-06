Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS BMAY opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

