Insider Buying: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Director Purchases $17,366.00 in Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) Director Eric John Draut purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $17,366.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,532 shares in the company, valued at $507,562.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric John Draut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Eric John Draut purchased 100 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $909.00.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a current ratio of 44.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.58%.

TCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,922,000 after buying an additional 17,053,151 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,963,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 284,802 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 61.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 468,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

