Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £20,350 ($26,758.71).
Hina Nagarajan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 429 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £21,450 ($28,205.13).
BP Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON BP traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 411.70 ($5.41). The company had a trading volume of 46,140,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The stock has a market cap of £67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,247.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 447.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 475.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.57) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 636.67 ($8.37).
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
