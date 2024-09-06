Insider Buying: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) CEO Purchases 440 Shares of Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $181.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

