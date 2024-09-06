Insider Buying: TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.87 per share, with a total value of C$486,600.00.

TELUS Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, TELUS Corporation bought 30,798 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.96 per share, with a total value of C$152,662.61.

On Friday, August 23rd, TELUS Corporation purchased 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$481,970.00.

On Friday, August 16th, TELUS Corporation acquired 200,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$950,240.00.

On Friday, August 9th, TELUS Corporation bought 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,703,325.84.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TSE TIXT opened at C$4.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.19. TELUS International has a 12-month low of C$3.90 and a 12-month high of C$15.56. The firm has a market cap of C$540.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

