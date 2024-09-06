Insider Buying: Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) CFO Acquires $14,875.00 in Stock

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Andersen purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,357.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Xperi Price Performance
Shares of XPER stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.
