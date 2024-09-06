Insider Buying: Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) CFO Acquires $14,875.00 in Stock

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Andersen purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,357.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 339.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 348,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xperi by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Xperi by 959.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 122,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

