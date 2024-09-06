Insider Selling: CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,047,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,925,000 after buying an additional 2,376,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,733 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

