Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Sells 1,331 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) EVP John K. Handy sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $84,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 144,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,435. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 77.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $693,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 168.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 214,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

