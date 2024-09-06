Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 4,280 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total transaction of C$6,924,875.22.

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,643.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,568.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,525.98. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$1,070.00 and a 1-year high of C$1,650.20.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$10.25 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 195.7833935 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,829.17.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

