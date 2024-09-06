Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells 2,431 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$18,115.81.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$14,902.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 0.26. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.03 and a one year high of C$15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.35). The company had revenue of C$9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6058577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

