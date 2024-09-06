Insider Selling: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) COO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $14,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina sold 500 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $14,760.00.

FSBC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. 10,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.42. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

