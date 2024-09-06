Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells 3,753 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE MCK traded down $10.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $412.64 and a 52 week high of $637.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,331,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 350,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.93.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
