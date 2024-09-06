Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) COO Sells 114,992 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

COO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $106.59. 1,235,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

