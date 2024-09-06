Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.52 and last traded at $218.90. Approximately 464,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 831,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,316. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Insulet by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Insulet by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 89.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

