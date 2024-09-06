International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

IBM stock opened at $202.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.42. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

