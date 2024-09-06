International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.18 Per Share

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.07. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

International Public Partnerships Trading Up 0.9 %

INPP opened at GBX 132 ($1.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13,080.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 24.20. International Public Partnerships has a 12-month low of GBX 114.60 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.80 ($1.85).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meriel Lenfestey acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,254.44). In related news, insider Meriel Lenfestey bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($13,254.44). Also, insider Stephanie Coxon acquired 15,505 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £19,691.35 ($25,892.64). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,567. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

