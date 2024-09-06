Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $2,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $476.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

