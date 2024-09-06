Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.50

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 456032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.