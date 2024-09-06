Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.40

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 24781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
