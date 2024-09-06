Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.40

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 24781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,138 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $9,442,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

