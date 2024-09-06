Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.08

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 611014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Preferred ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.