Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 1.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

