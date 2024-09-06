Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Trading Down 0%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.57 and last traded at $48.76. Approximately 50,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 48,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

