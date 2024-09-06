Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.14

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 235886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

