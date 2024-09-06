Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $45.05. 133,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

