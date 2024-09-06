Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.21

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 28837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

