Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

