Investors Purchase High Volume of EchoStar Call Options (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 14,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,977 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 238.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,338,000 after buying an additional 9,661,167 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,892,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,679,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $36,908,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter valued at $21,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

EchoStar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 697,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

