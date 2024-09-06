IOTA Achieves Market Cap of $411.00 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $411.00 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

