IOTA Achieves Market Cap of $419.25 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $419.25 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.