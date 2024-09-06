iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 2.31% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 504,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SLQD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,901. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

