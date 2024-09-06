iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.95

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.95 and last traded at $82.95, with a volume of 754402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.81.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.