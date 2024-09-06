iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.95

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.95 and last traded at $82.95, with a volume of 754402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,308,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 580,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

