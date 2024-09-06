iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,020,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,549,628 shares.The stock last traded at $118.91 and had previously closed at $118.81.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,534,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,460,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.