iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.93. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

