iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.55

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 597504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

