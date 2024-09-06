iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 74,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 18,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.
