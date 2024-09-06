iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.20

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 30613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 522,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,165,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.