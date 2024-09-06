iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 161,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 75,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,884,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

