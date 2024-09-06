iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 161,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 75,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
